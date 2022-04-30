The amount of Hong Kong dollars deposited into the city’s banks swelled to HK$7.58 trillion (US$965 billion) by the end of March, HKMA said. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong deposits, loans rise in first quarter but loans for stock investment fall amid IPO slump, HKMA data shows
- The amount of Hong Kong dollars deposited into the city’s banks swelled to HK$7.58 trillion (US$965 billion) by the end of March
- Lending to stockbrokers and their clients, however, recorded a sharp fall of 54 per cent year on year to HK$52.39 billion
Topic | Banking & finance
The amount of Hong Kong dollars deposited into the city’s banks swelled to HK$7.58 trillion (US$965 billion) by the end of March, HKMA said. Photo: Bloomberg