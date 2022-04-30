HSBC branch on Pedder Street in Hong Kong’s Central on 26 April, 2022. Photo: Nora Tam
HSBC defends its global span, fending off Ping An’s call to spin off its Asia business as it doubles down on its pivot to the region

  • Ping An recommended HSBC spin off Asia business, list in Hong Kong, according to reports
  • Risk of geopolitical firestorms, dividend suspension two years ago has prompted some investors to call for a split

