HSBC branch on Pedder Street in Hong Kong’s Central on 26 April, 2022. Photo: Nora Tam
HSBC defends its global span, fending off Ping An’s call to spin off its Asia business as it doubles down on its pivot to the region
- Ping An recommended HSBC spin off Asia business, list in Hong Kong, according to reports
- Risk of geopolitical firestorms, dividend suspension two years ago has prompted some investors to call for a split
Topic | Banking & finance
HSBC branch on Pedder Street in Hong Kong’s Central on 26 April, 2022. Photo: Nora Tam