A worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a resident at a Covid-19 testing site in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai’s Covid-19 cases fall for eighth straight day, edging closer to ‘societal zero’ goal and gradual reopening
- New cases fell for the eighth consecutive day in Shanghai while the death toll fell by the most since fatalities were first reported two weeks ago
- Shanghai is steadily achieving its so-called societal zero Covid goal, a key metric for easing lockdown
Topic | China's economic recovery
