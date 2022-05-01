A worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a resident at a Covid-19 testing site in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai’s Covid-19 cases fall for eighth straight day, edging closer to ‘societal zero’ goal and gradual reopening

  • New cases fell for the eighth consecutive day in Shanghai while the death toll fell by the most since fatalities were first reported two weeks ago
  • Shanghai is steadily achieving its so-called societal zero Covid goal, a key metric for easing lockdown

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Georgina Lee in Hong Kongand Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 12:39pm, 1 May, 2022

