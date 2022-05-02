People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 walk across a street near a shopping mall in Beijing on April 15. Photo: Reuters
Market losses shake earnings at Ping An, China Life Insurance and peers as lockdowns hit riskier bets in investment pools
- Earnings at some of China’s biggest insurers fell by as much as 79 per cent as lower asset prices eroded returns from investment pools
- The battle to stamp out Covid-19 outbreaks and the ongoing restructuring of agency force are likely to cloud outlook, analysts said
Topic | China Life Insurance
People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 walk across a street near a shopping mall in Beijing on April 15. Photo: Reuters