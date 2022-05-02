People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 walk across a street near a shopping mall in Beijing on April 15. Photo: Reuters
Market losses shake earnings at Ping An, China Life Insurance and peers as lockdowns hit riskier bets in investment pools

  • Earnings at some of China’s biggest insurers fell by as much as 79 per cent as lower asset prices eroded returns from investment pools
  • The battle to stamp out Covid-19 outbreaks and the ongoing restructuring of agency force are likely to cloud outlook, analysts said

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 5:00pm, 2 May, 2022

