Ping An, HSBC’s biggest shareholder, said it ‘supports all reforms and proposals from investors that can help HSBC’s operations and long-term growth’ in its first public comments after reportedly pushing to break up the bank. Photo: Nora Tam
Ping An, HSBC’s biggest shareholder, said it ‘supports all reforms and proposals from investors that can help HSBC’s operations and long-term growth’ in its first public comments after reportedly pushing to break up the bank. Photo: Nora Tam
Business /  Banking & Finance

developing | Chinese insurance giant Ping An calls for debate on HSBC’s future as it pushes potential break-up

  • Ping An, HSBC’s biggest shareholder, reportedly urged the bank’s board to spin off its Asia business
  • Ping An ‘supports all reforms and proposals from investors that can help HSBC’s operations and long-term growth’

Topic |   Banking & finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 8:08pm, 2 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ping An, HSBC’s biggest shareholder, said it ‘supports all reforms and proposals from investors that can help HSBC’s operations and long-term growth’ in its first public comments after reportedly pushing to break up the bank. Photo: Nora Tam
Ping An, HSBC’s biggest shareholder, said it ‘supports all reforms and proposals from investors that can help HSBC’s operations and long-term growth’ in its first public comments after reportedly pushing to break up the bank. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE