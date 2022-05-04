Illuminated signage for Nomura Securities, a unit of Nomura Holdings, displayed outside one of the company’s branches at night in Tokyo on April 25, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Nomura hires three managing directors in Hong Kong to boost China deals
- Nomura hired Wu Sheng as vice-chairman of China investment banking, and ex-Citigroup banker Jason Zhang to focus on sustainable technology and infrastructure
- Wayne Yue has rejoined Nomura’s China investment banking team to focus on deal making with healthcare companies
Topic | Banking & finance
