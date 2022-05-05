An employee counts Hong Kong one-thousand dollar banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong on April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s base rate rises by 50 points, as the cost of money makes its biggest one-time jump in more than two decades after US Fed’s decision
- The city’s base lending rate rose to 1.25 per cent effective immediately, following the 50-point move overnight by the Federal Reserve
- The Dow Jones index soared by 2.8 per cent in New York, as the Fed backed away from a 75-point increase, expected by some traders and economists
