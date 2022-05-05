Ke Holdings, which operates online property platform Beike Zhaofang, facilitated over 4.5 million housing deals with an aggregate gross transaction value of 3.85 trillion yuan last year. Photo: 163.com
IPO
Tencent-backed KE Holdings gets nod for dual-primary listing in Hong Kong, shares to start trading next week

  • KE Holdings’ shares in Hong Kong will starting trading from May 11 under the stock code ‘2423’
  • The listing follows other Chinese firms that have turned to Hong Kong amid rising delisting risk from US stock markets

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 12:44pm, 5 May, 2022

