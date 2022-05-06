Regal has invested in virtual land in Mega City, a Hong Kong-inspired cultural hub within blockchain gaming platform The Sandbox. Photo: Shutterstock
Regal Hotels plans metaverse convention centre as it bets that avatar-based business conferences will upend video meetings

  • Regal is preparing to launch a virtual convention centre whereby large-scale industry conferences can be live-streamed to attendees
  • Hotels operator says it is in discussions with organiser of a leading sustainability conference slated to take place in Hong Kong this year

Georgina Lee
Updated: 8:30am, 6 May, 2022

