Regal has invested in virtual land in Mega City, a Hong Kong-inspired cultural hub within blockchain gaming platform The Sandbox. Photo: Shutterstock
Regal Hotels plans metaverse convention centre as it bets that avatar-based business conferences will upend video meetings
- Regal is preparing to launch a virtual convention centre whereby large-scale industry conferences can be live-streamed to attendees
- Hotels operator says it is in discussions with organiser of a leading sustainability conference slated to take place in Hong Kong this year
