An electric car at the Nio manufacturing base in Hefei, in east China’s Anhui Province on April 21, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Tesla rival Nio gets approval to list on Singapore Exchange as US delisting pressure ratchets up
- Shanghai-based electric-vehicle maker said it has secured conditional approval to list on the Singapore Exchange
- If successful, Nio will secure its third stock listing after Hong Kong and the US, even as its New York listing comes under threat
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An electric car at the Nio manufacturing base in Hefei, in east China’s Anhui Province on April 21, 2022. Photo: Xinhua