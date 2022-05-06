A haze of pollution covers the Central district skyline. Photo: Felix Wong
Inaugural Retail Green Bond attracts US$4.2 billion of subscriptions, as Hong Kong takes a step towards becoming a fundraising hub for climate-friendly projects
- The three-year note, offering a 2.5 per cent return on a minimum investment of HK$10,000, was 1.2 times oversubscribed
- Strong response boosted by volatile stock market as investors seek a safer bet, says Bright Smart Securities boss
