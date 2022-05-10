The IPO withdrawal comes as new rules in China make expansion and distribution more challenging for e-cigarette manufacturers. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese e-cigarette maker Aspire Global ditches US$135 million Nasdaq IPO plan as Beijing toughens fundraising rules

  • The Shenzhen-based company has applied to US regulators to withdraw its New York listing application
  • Beijing has clamped down on the growth of vaping companies, mandating pre-approval for IPOs and restricting foreign investment

Georgina Lee
Updated: 3:16pm, 10 May, 2022

