A publishing error caused JPMorgan to describe Chinese internet stocks as ‘uninvestable’ in a research note in March. Photo: Bloomberg
JPMorgan published ‘uninvestable’ call on Chinese internet stocks in its March research report in error
- The ‘uninvestable’ label wiped out about US$200 billion from US and Asian markets
- The bank’s editorial staff had asked for the term to be removed from 28 research notes before they were published on March 14
