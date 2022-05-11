A publishing error caused JPMorgan to describe Chinese internet stocks as ‘uninvestable’ in a research note in March. Photo: Bloomberg
JPMorgan published ‘uninvestable’ call on Chinese internet stocks in its March research report in error

  • The ‘uninvestable’ label wiped out about US$200 billion from US and Asian markets
  • The bank’s editorial staff had asked for the term to be removed from 28 research notes before they were published on March 14

Updated: 10:16am, 11 May, 2022

