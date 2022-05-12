Exchange rates for different currencies are displayed on a monitor at the Professional Foreign Currency Exchange store in Hong Kong on March 16, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong defends local dollar in first currency intervention in 18 months amid capital outflow in pursuit of higher US yields
- The authority bought HK$1.586 billion worth of Hong Kong dollars to bring the exchange rate back within the trading band
- The weakening of the Hong Kong dollar’s exchange rate was a result of the US interest rate rise, which has led to the capital outflow, said HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue
