Chainalysis provides tools that help analyse cryptocurrency transactions. Illustration: Reuters
GIC invests in blockchain-forensics firm Chainalysis, raising valuation to US$8.6 billion as governments gear up to fight illegal activity
- The New York-based company gets US$170 million in a round of funding led by the sovereign wealth fund
- The deal comes amid a broad sell-off in the US$1.3 trillion cryptocurrency market, as bitcoin drops to a 17-month low
