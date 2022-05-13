Office workers walk out for a lunch break in the financial business district in Singapore on May 10, 2022. ADDX claims its offering makes private equity more accessible to individual investors. Photo: Agence France Presse
Fintech start-up ADDX offers individual investors access to pre-IPO deals, private equity via security tokens
- Singapore-based start-up has recently offered a tech fund managed by Fullerton, a subsidiary of Temasek
- The blockchain-enabled offering lowers the minimum investment from US$1 million to US$10,000, broadening access to the US$8 trillion private market.
