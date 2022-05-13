Traders at the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange in February. Photo: Bloomberg
LME seeks to require OTC position reporting as it rebuilds its reputation after nickel chaos

  • HKEX-owned bourse is asking for feedback on new requirement to report over-the-counter positions in some metals on a weekly basis
  • New reporting requirement is part of expected reforms to address conditions that led to a weeklong suspension of nickel trading in March

Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 9:00pm, 13 May, 2022

