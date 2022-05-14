Apartment buildings under construction at the Sunac Resort project, developed by Sunac China Holdings in Haiyan of Zhejiang province on Feb. 25, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Sunac pays local bondholders after defaulting on dollar notes, showing that cash goes first to domestic creditors
- Sunac Real Estate Group sent an initial planned payment on 400 million yuan of notes due on May 15 to investors via the bond’s trustee
- Sunac China will make the first principal payment on that date, according to an exchange filing on Friday night
