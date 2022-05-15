Canadian insurer Manulife, the second-biggest in Hong Kong, saw sales of medical policies rise 16 per cent from a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock
Canadian insurer Manulife, the second-biggest in Hong Kong, saw sales of medical policies rise 16 per cent from a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock
HSBC Life, AIA among major Hong Kong insurers seeing strong sales growth as Omicron wave raises health awareness, boosts digital shift

  • HSBC Life saw a 38 per cent year-on-year increase in the value of new business in the first three months of 2022
  • Manulife, the second-biggest insurer in Hong Kong, saw sales of medical policies rise 16 per cent from a year ago

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 12:30pm, 15 May, 2022

