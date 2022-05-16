The Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai. Nine cities have now established pilot QDLP programmes, compared with just Shanghai in 2012. Photo: Bloomberg
Asset managers Azimut, Hamilton Lane and Pimco eye China expansion, as Beijing accelerates QDLP and QFLP approvals
- Azimut, Italy’s largest independent asset manager, will soon launch its eighth private fund under China’s Qualified Domestic Limited Partner initiative
- ‘If you are a global asset manager, you cannot not be in China,’ says AZ Investment Management executive
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai. Nine cities have now established pilot QDLP programmes, compared with just Shanghai in 2012. Photo: Bloomberg