Three Chinese property developers are issuing yuan-denominated bonds, which will help to relieve some of the liquidity pressures. Photo: Bloomberg
Country Garden, Longfor and Midea Real Estate’s bond issuance plans boost for stricken property sector
- Country Garden, Longfor Group and Midea Real Estate plan to issue yuan-denominated bonds with either credit default swaps or credit risk mitigation warrants
- Analysts said the move will enhance investor confidence as more quality names may roll out similar bonds
