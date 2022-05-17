An aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport. Hong Kong’s NWS Holdings and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises have agreed to sell the Goshawk Aviation aircraft leasing company in a deal valuing Goshawk at US$6.7 billion. Photo: Jelly Tse
NWS Holdings, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises agree to sell aircraft leasing business
- Transaction values Goshawk Aviation at US$6.7 billion
- Combination of SMBC Aviation Capital and Goshawk Aviation would create world’s second-biggest aircraft lessor
