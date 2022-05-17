HSBC’s Main Building in Hong Kong’s Central district on 26 April 2022. Photo: Nora Tam.
HSBC sets aside US$5 billion in sustainable financing to fund projects in the Greater Bay Area to reduce carbon emissions
- HSBC’s GBA Sustainability Fund, which runs for 18 months, will accept applications from companies that engage in projects to remove carbon emissions
- These include climate change adaptation, pollution prevention, wastewater management, clean transport, renewable energy, sustainable water resources
