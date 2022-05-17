A lithium battery manufacturing plant in China’s northern Hebei province. Tianqi’s Hong Kong IPO application is under review. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong IPO candidate Tianqi Lithium gets Shenzhen bourse query over losses incurred from US$159 million option-linked contracts with Morgan Stanley

  • Shenzhen exchange asks Tianqi to ‘clarify the reason and justification for the losses incurred by your hedging business over the past three years’
  • The Sichuan province-based lithium miner applied to list in Hong Kong in January in a deal that could raise more than US$1 billion

Georgina Lee
Updated: 6:00pm, 17 May, 2022

