A lithium battery manufacturing plant in China’s northern Hebei province. Tianqi’s Hong Kong IPO application is under review. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong IPO candidate Tianqi Lithium gets Shenzhen bourse query over losses incurred from US$159 million option-linked contracts with Morgan Stanley
- Shenzhen exchange asks Tianqi to ‘clarify the reason and justification for the losses incurred by your hedging business over the past three years’
- The Sichuan province-based lithium miner applied to list in Hong Kong in January in a deal that could raise more than US$1 billion
