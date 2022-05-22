Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, claims a 24-hour trading volume of around US$76 billion. Photo: Reuters
Binance readies licensed cryptocurrency platform in Middle East in a bid to regain legitimacy
- The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange will launch payment and trading services in Dubai and Bahrain as early as June
- Binance won a licence in France, its first in Europe, as CEO Zhao Changpeng continues to lobby regulators
