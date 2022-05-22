China’s goal to hit peak emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060 is boosting the country’s green finance market. Photo: Reuters
Chinese green bond issuers must improve disclosures to ensure growth of sustainable finance market, report says

  • Only 65 per cent of green bond issuers in China revealed how green proceeds were used, compared with 77 per cent globally, a study showed
  • China had issued US$199 billion worth of sustainable bonds by the end of last year, the most after US$304 billion in the US

Martin Choi
Updated: 3:00pm, 22 May, 2022

China’s goal to hit peak emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060 is boosting the country’s green finance market. Photo: Reuters
