China’s goal to hit peak emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060 is boosting the country’s green finance market. Photo: Reuters
Chinese green bond issuers must improve disclosures to ensure growth of sustainable finance market, report says
- Only 65 per cent of green bond issuers in China revealed how green proceeds were used, compared with 77 per cent globally, a study showed
- China had issued US$199 billion worth of sustainable bonds by the end of last year, the most after US$304 billion in the US
