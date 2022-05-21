Arthur Hayes, BitMEX’s co-founder and former CEO, during an event in New York in November 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
BitMEX co-founder and ex-CEO Arthur Hayes sentenced to 6 months’ detention by US court after breaching Bank Secrecy Act
- Entrepreneur’s sentencing marks first time US government has invoked criminal provisions of the Bank Secrecy Act against a cryptocurrency derivative platform
- Hayes, 36, and co-founder Ben Delo, 38, pled guilty in February and had agreed to pay US$10 million each in criminal fines
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Arthur Hayes, BitMEX’s co-founder and former CEO, during an event in New York in November 2017. Photo: Bloomberg