HSBC CEO Noel Quinn speaks during a panel discussion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC CEO rebukes comments on climate change by top banker, says they are ‘inconsistent’ with lender’s strategy
- HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said comments by a top banker in its asset management business were ‘inconsistent’ with its strategy
- Comments by Stuart Kirk, the global head of responsible investing at HSBC Asset Management, at a conference last week drew fire from climate activists
