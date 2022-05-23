Pedestrians walk past a HSBC branch on Pedder Street in Central Photo: Nora Tam
HSBC reportedly suspends top banker over comments that downplayed climate change, earned rebuke from the bank’s CEO

  • Stuart Kirk, the global head of responsible investing at HSBC Asset Management, has been suspended pending an internal inquiry, according to a media report
  • Kirk reportedly said climate change was not a ‘financial risk we need to worry about’ at a conference last week

Chad Bray
Updated: 5:57pm, 23 May, 2022

