Undated photograph of the signage of Jinke Property Group. Photo: Handout
Jinke Property seeks payment extension on 1.24 billion yuan of onshore bond to avert default

  • Company is seeking creditors agreement to extend payment for most the outstanding 1.24 billion yuan (US$188 million) onshore bond
  • Stocks and bonds of Jinke and subsidiary fell, as company joined Sunac China Holdings as the latest home builders embroiled in debt crisis

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 6:30am, 24 May, 2022

