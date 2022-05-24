Undated photograph of the signage of Jinke Property Group. Photo: Handout
Jinke Property seeks payment extension on 1.24 billion yuan of onshore bond to avert default
- Company is seeking creditors agreement to extend payment for most the outstanding 1.24 billion yuan (US$188 million) onshore bond
- Stocks and bonds of Jinke and subsidiary fell, as company joined Sunac China Holdings as the latest home builders embroiled in debt crisis
