HKEX hoped alchemy would turn acquisition of century-old London Metal Exchange into ‘super-connector’ gold. What went wrong?

  • After March’s trading suspension, HKEX has started an internal review at LME. Separate reviews by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England have also been initiated
  • HKEX’s Nicholas Aguzin remains optimistic about LME and says the bourse remains ‘well positioned’ to benefit from its links with China

Georgina Lee
Updated: 11:30am, 14 Jun, 2022

