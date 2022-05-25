Hong Kong e-commerce start-up Yoho Group operates retail shops in addition to its online store. Photo: Handout
Yoho seeks up to US$300 million in IPO, as Hong Kong e-commerce start-up eyes China expansion via JD.com, Tmall
- The retailer of electronics and home appliances will kick off its Hong Kong IPO on Thursday
- The launch comes amid an IPO dry spell that has seen a 92 per cent plunge in funds raised this year
