Hong Kong e-commerce start-up Yoho Group operates retail shops in addition to its online store. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong e-commerce start-up Yoho Group operates retail shops in addition to its online store. Photo: Handout
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

Yoho seeks up to US$300 million in IPO, as Hong Kong e-commerce start-up eyes China expansion via JD.com, Tmall

  • The retailer of electronics and home appliances will kick off its Hong Kong IPO on Thursday
  • The launch comes amid an IPO dry spell that has seen a 92 per cent plunge in funds raised this year

Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 12:21pm, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong e-commerce start-up Yoho Group operates retail shops in addition to its online store. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong e-commerce start-up Yoho Group operates retail shops in addition to its online store. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE