A banner featuring the Prudential logo is displayed atop a building in Hong Kong, in 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
A banner featuring the Prudential logo is displayed atop a building in Hong Kong, in 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Prudential names Manulife Asia CEO as its next top executive

  • Anil Wadhwani, a former Citigroup and Manulife executive, will be based in Hong Kong as part of insurer’s shift to Asia
  • Wadhwani will exceed former Prudential CEO Mike Wells in February

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 6:30pm, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A banner featuring the Prudential logo is displayed atop a building in Hong Kong, in 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
A banner featuring the Prudential logo is displayed atop a building in Hong Kong, in 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE