A banner featuring the Prudential logo is displayed atop a building in Hong Kong, in 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Prudential names Manulife Asia CEO as its next top executive
- Anil Wadhwani, a former Citigroup and Manulife executive, will be based in Hong Kong as part of insurer’s shift to Asia
- Wadhwani will exceed former Prudential CEO Mike Wells in February
