The Lujiazui financial district of Shanghai’s Pudong area, where almost every major bank’s treasury operations are located, stood almost deserted amid a rolling lockdown on 29 March 2022. Photo: Thomas Yau
Coronavirus lockdown: Shanghai loses its currency trading crown to Beijing as city’s paralysis saps transactions
- Shanghai handled fewer currency deals than Beijing in April, second among China’s 36 provinces and municipalities, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said
- Settlement and sales by banks for their clients, dropped 30 per cent from March to US$61.8 billion
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Lujiazui financial district of Shanghai’s Pudong area, where almost every major bank’s treasury operations are located, stood almost deserted amid a rolling lockdown on 29 March 2022. Photo: Thomas Yau