Banks are eyeing a slice of the Greater Bay Area market, where revenues are expected to reach US$200 billion a year by 2025. Photo: AP Photo
Greater Bay Area the next big battlefield for banks as revenues set to hit US$200 billion by 2025, HSBC executive says
- Banking sector revenues in the Greater Bay Area likely to reach US$200 billion by 2025, says HSBC’s Maggie Ng
- HSBC is well-positioned to service Greater Bay Area residents through its 130-plus outlets and 5,000 employees in Guangdong province
