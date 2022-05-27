Banks are eyeing a slice of the Greater Bay Area market, where revenues are expected to reach US$200 billion a year by 2025. Photo: AP Photo
Banks are eyeing a slice of the Greater Bay Area market, where revenues are expected to reach US$200 billion a year by 2025. Photo: AP Photo
Greater Bay Area the next big battlefield for banks as revenues set to hit US$200 billion by 2025, HSBC executive says

  • Banking sector revenues in the Greater Bay Area likely to reach US$200 billion by 2025, says HSBC’s Maggie Ng
  • HSBC is well-positioned to service Greater Bay Area residents through its 130-plus outlets and 5,000 employees in Guangdong province

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:30am, 27 May, 2022

