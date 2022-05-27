An aerial view shows the 39 buildings developed by China Evergrande Group that authorities have issued demolition order on, on the man-made Ocean Flower Island in Danzhou, Hainan province on January 6, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande discussing staggered payments, debt-to-equity swaps for US$19 billion offshore bonds, sources say

  • Evergrande is looking to repay offshore creditors the principal and interest by turning them into new bonds, which will then be repaid in instalments over seven to 10 years
  • Offshore creditors also will be allowed to swap a portion of their debt into stakes in Evergrande Property Services Group and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group

Reuters
Updated: 6:00pm, 27 May, 2022

