An aerial view shows the 39 buildings developed by China Evergrande Group that authorities have issued demolition order on, on the man-made Ocean Flower Island in Danzhou, Hainan province on January 6, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande discussing staggered payments, debt-to-equity swaps for US$19 billion offshore bonds, sources say
- Evergrande is looking to repay offshore creditors the principal and interest by turning them into new bonds, which will then be repaid in instalments over seven to 10 years
- Offshore creditors also will be allowed to swap a portion of their debt into stakes in Evergrande Property Services Group and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An aerial view shows the 39 buildings developed by China Evergrande Group that authorities have issued demolition order on, on the man-made Ocean Flower Island in Danzhou, Hainan province on January 6, 2022. Photo: Reuters