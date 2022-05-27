A residential building under construction in China’s Jiangsu province. Friday’s meeting offered a chance for some of the top players in China’s 18.2 trillion yuan (US$2.7 billion) property market to voice their difficulties. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai exchange organises call between five developers, investors after Greenland Holdings’ proposal to delay debt payment sours sentiment
- Longfor Group Holdings, Country Garden, Midea Real Estate Holding, CIFI Holdings and Seazen Group present financial and business conditions during call
- People are very disappointed by payment delay at government-backed Greenland, which has led to a slump in market confidence, analyst says
