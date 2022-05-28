An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square, the building housing the bourse, in Hong Kong, May 19, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mainland and Hong Kong ETFs will join stock connect in move seen as ‘gift’ for 25th anniversary of handover
- The move comes ahead of the July 1 anniversary celebrating 25 years since the handover, as Hong Kong tries to strengthen its role as a global financial hub
- ETFs which track main indexes such as the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprise Index and Hang Seng Tech Index could be selected in the first batch
