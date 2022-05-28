An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square, the building housing the bourse, in Hong Kong, May 19, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Banking & Finance

Mainland and Hong Kong ETFs will join stock connect in move seen as ‘gift’ for 25th anniversary of handover

  • The move comes ahead of the July 1 anniversary celebrating 25 years since the handover, as Hong Kong tries to strengthen its role as a global financial hub
  • ETFs which track main indexes such as the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprise Index and Hang Seng Tech Index could be selected in the first batch

Iris Ouyang and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 5:04pm, 28 May, 2022

