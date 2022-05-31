An undated photo of FWD’s corporate signage. Photo: Shutterstock
Richard Li’s FWD postpones its listing plan in Hong Kong amid persistent stock market slump, sources say
- FWD’s IPO is on hold because the market sentiment is really bad, but it has not been abandoned altogether and can be revived once the market improves, a source said
- The company will explore the Hong Kong listing plan before the end of 2022, the source said
