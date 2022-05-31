An undated photo of FWD’s corporate signage. Photo: Shutterstock
An undated photo of FWD’s corporate signage. Photo: Shutterstock
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

Richard Li’s FWD postpones its listing plan in Hong Kong amid persistent stock market slump, sources say

  • FWD’s IPO is on hold because the market sentiment is really bad, but it has not been abandoned altogether and can be revived once the market improves, a source said
  • The company will explore the Hong Kong listing plan before the end of 2022, the source said

Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 12:39pm, 31 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An undated photo of FWD’s corporate signage. Photo: Shutterstock
An undated photo of FWD’s corporate signage. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE