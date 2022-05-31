The flag of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Backed by former Alibaba.com head, Vision Deal SPAC moves closer to listing as Hong Kong’s second blank-cheque offering
- Backed by former Alibaba.com head as promoter, the Vision Deal special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) was fully subscribed by investors on Monday
- Vision Deal was aiming to raise US$130 million and said it will buy and merge with companies in smart-car technologies and e-commerce
