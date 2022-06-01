Asia ex-Japan bond funds see highest outflow of the year in May. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia ex-Japan bond funds see highest outflow of the year in May. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia ex-Japan bond funds see highest outflow of the year in May as rate hikes, Ukraine war and Covid hit risk appetite

  • Net outflow from Asia bond funds ex-Japan rises in May to US$6.3 billion, highest amount this year
  • US, European investors are cutting back on Chinese government bonds and Asia investment grade paper as US rates rise and amid growth concerns

Georgina Lee
Updated: 10:30am, 1 Jun, 2022

