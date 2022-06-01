Asia ex-Japan bond funds see highest outflow of the year in May. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia ex-Japan bond funds see highest outflow of the year in May as rate hikes, Ukraine war and Covid hit risk appetite
- Net outflow from Asia bond funds ex-Japan rises in May to US$6.3 billion, highest amount this year
- US, European investors are cutting back on Chinese government bonds and Asia investment grade paper as US rates rise and amid growth concerns
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Asia ex-Japan bond funds see highest outflow of the year in May. Photo: Shutterstock