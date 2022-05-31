A man walks on a dried up field in Jacobabad, Pakistan. Climate change made the extreme temperatures that baked north-west India and Pakistan in April and May over 100 times more likely and also increased the chances that such heatwaves will occur more frequently by the end of the century. Photo: Bloomberg
World economy needs a quick financing makeover to contain global warming, panellists tell Green Swan conference
- The world needs ‘blended finance’ – a mix of funding from public and private sector sources, with much of it provided by developed nations to developing nations, experts say
- The world will need to invest US$9.2 trillion a year in the most polluting sectors in the coming three decades if the Paris climate goal is to be reached, according to McKinsey
