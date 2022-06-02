Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district on Thursday. Exchange staff ‘kept equity trading running smoothly, even as the harsh lockdown of Shanghai disrupted every aspect of life and business’, analyst says. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai reopening: stock exchange to release staff from sleeping on-site on June 6, breaking its ‘closed loop’ as city exits lockdown
- All technicians, compliance officers and back-office clerks will be able to commute from home every day
- Some employees were allowed to leave the closed loop on Wednesday
