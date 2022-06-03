An aerial view of Montage Laguna Beach in California. Photo: Handout
An aerial view of Montage Laguna Beach in California. Photo: Handout
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s Dajia weighs US$1 billion sale of US luxury hotels including Four Seasons, Montage to cash in on travel demand

  • State-owned vehicle could raise more than US$1 billion from the sale of Montage Laguna Beach in California and Four Seasons hotels in Wyoming and Arizona
  • Hotels formed part of a collection of assets in the US$5.8 billion deal with Mirae Asset Management, which collapsed in 2020

BloombergSCMP Reporter
Bloomberg and SCMP Reporter

Updated: 11:00am, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of Montage Laguna Beach in California. Photo: Handout
An aerial view of Montage Laguna Beach in California. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE