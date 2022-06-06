In this Oct. 26, 2020, file photo, a view of the signage of Ant Group is seen at its headquarters in Hangzhou, China’s Zhejiang province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Ant Group launches digital banking service in Singapore to serve small firms doing international trades
- The wholesale banking service will be provided by Ant’s wholly-owned unit ANEXT Bank, in collaboration with online marketplace Proxtera
- The launch follows the issuance of a digital wholesale banking license to ANEXT Bank by the Monetary Authority of Singapore
