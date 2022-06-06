Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange Ltd. (LME) in London on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
LME
Business /  Banking & Finance

LME faces Elliott International’s US$456 million law suit for suspending nickel futures trading

  • Elliott sued LME for US$456 million for suspension of Nickel futures trading
  • The trading halt has raised concerns about LME’s approach to the nickel price crisis

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 10:23am, 6 Jun, 2022

