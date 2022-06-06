Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange Ltd. (LME) in London on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
LME faces Elliott International’s US$456 million law suit for suspending nickel futures trading
- Elliott sued LME for US$456 million for suspension of Nickel futures trading
- The trading halt has raised concerns about LME’s approach to the nickel price crisis
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange Ltd. (LME) in London on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg