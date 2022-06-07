A file photo of the trading floor of London Metal Exchange from September 2018. The exchange has faced criticism for its decision to cancel transactions after it halted nickel trading amid significant price volatility in March. Photo: Reuters
LME in court again, faces US$15.3 million suit from trading firm Jane Street Global for cancelling nickel futures trades
- The quantitative trading firm claims that LME’s decision to cancel its trades was unlawful and constituted a breach of its human rights
- Jane Street Global suit follows a US$456 million lawsuit filed by affiliates of American hedge fund Elliot Management on June 1
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A file photo of the trading floor of London Metal Exchange from September 2018. The exchange has faced criticism for its decision to cancel transactions after it halted nickel trading amid significant price volatility in March. Photo: Reuters