Citic Securities was ranked China’s top securities brokerage last year, according to data compiled by an industry guild. Photo: Reuters
Citic Securities tops China’s brokerage industry charts, beating peers in assets, revenue and profit
- Beijing-based brokerage’s assets of US$192 billion in 2021 was the highest among the nation’s 117 firms, according to the Securities Association of China
- While Citic Securities’ stock has fallen 19 per cent this year in Shanghai, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect it to rise 32 per cent in the next 12 months
