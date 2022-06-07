Chinese developer Greenland Holdings’ plan to delay repayment of a US$488 million dollar bond. Photo: Captured from Weibo
Investors brand Greenland’s bond payment extension unfair as credibility of state-backed companies comes into question
- Greenland’s proposal to delay repayment of a US$488 million bond by a year is hurting investor sentiment
- The developer’s proposed bond extension is forcing the market to re-examine state-owned companies that were once deemed safe bets
