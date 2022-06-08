Hongkongers exercise in Victoria Park in Hong Kong on February 27, 2022. Many respondents to a new survey feel financially responsible for their elders. Photo: SCMP/ Dickson Lee
British wealth manager SJP eyes China’s growing pension market, details retirement risk for Hong Kong’s ‘sandwiched generation’
- London-listed St James’s Place is looking for a chance to expand into China’s pension market, either through a joint-venture or on its own
- The company also released research showing Hongkongers with multi-generational responsibilities are being squeezed by inflation and slower growth
Hongkongers exercise in Victoria Park in Hong Kong on February 27, 2022. Many respondents to a new survey feel financially responsible for their elders. Photo: SCMP/ Dickson Lee