Hongkongers exercise in Victoria Park in Hong Kong on February 27, 2022. Many respondents to a new survey feel financially responsible for their elders. Photo: SCMP/ Dickson Lee
Hongkongers exercise in Victoria Park in Hong Kong on February 27, 2022. Many respondents to a new survey feel financially responsible for their elders. Photo: SCMP/ Dickson Lee
Business /  Banking & Finance

British wealth manager SJP eyes China’s growing pension market, details retirement risk for Hong Kong’s ‘sandwiched generation’

  • London-listed St James’s Place is looking for a chance to expand into China’s pension market, either through a joint-venture or on its own
  • The company also released research showing Hongkongers with multi-generational responsibilities are being squeezed by inflation and slower growth

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 3:00pm, 8 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers exercise in Victoria Park in Hong Kong on February 27, 2022. Many respondents to a new survey feel financially responsible for their elders. Photo: SCMP/ Dickson Lee
Hongkongers exercise in Victoria Park in Hong Kong on February 27, 2022. Many respondents to a new survey feel financially responsible for their elders. Photo: SCMP/ Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE